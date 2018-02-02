Car abandoned after accident near 1715 N. 28th St. - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Car abandoned after accident near 1715 N. 28th St.

Lincoln Police have confirmed that a car accident has occurred on 1715 N. 28th St.

Police say a black BMW SUV, hit several parked cars sometime last night, nearly knocking one into a home.

No one was in the parked cars.

The driver then fled the seen, authorities have tried to contact the person the vehicle is registered to, but haven't been able to.

A woman in the neighborhood leaving for work saw the SUV and contacted police.

There are no reported injuries and police are still investigating what exactly happened.

