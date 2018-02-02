Pick-up truck seriously damaged after being stolen - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Pick-up truck seriously damaged after being stolen

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Police are looking for the person responsible for stealing, then crashing a pick-up truck. 

The crash happened in a neighborhood near 56th and Pine Lake Road.

The owner of the 2015 GMC Sierra pick-up told police someone took his truck sometime between 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night at 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning. 

The thief took the truck, then intentionally hit a parked car and a basketball hoop. The suspect also slashed the leather seats with a knife. 

This caused $10,000 damage. 

If you know anything about this incident, call police at 402-441-6000.

