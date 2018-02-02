House Intelligence Committee releases GOP memo with no redactio - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

House Intelligence Committee releases GOP memo with no redactions

Posted: Updated:

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
President Donald Trump has declassified the GOP memo and approved its release by the House Intelligence Committee without redactions, a White House official tells ABC News.

The White House transmitted the president's opinion to the committee in a letter this morning, the official said.

As ABC News has previously reported, the memo is critical of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein for his role in renewing a surveillance warrant on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page after Trump took office.

Trump's Republican allies have suggested that Rosenstein — who is also overseeing the Mueller investigation — is guilty of political bias toward the president because he supported surveillance on Page based in part on information from a Democrat-funded dossier.

"Does it make you more likely to fire Rosenstein? Do you still have confidence in him after reading the memo?" a reporter asked the president in the Oval Office.

"You figure that one out," Trump responded.

A spokesman for Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., has not responded to request for comment.

During a pool spray in the Oval Office earlier in the day, Trump told reporters that he had in fact declassified the memo and sent it over to Congress for release.

"I think it's a disgrace," he said of the alleged political bias at the FBI and Justice Department the memo is said to reveal.

"A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves," he said.

There has not yet been comment from the Justice Department or the FBI which had lobbied the administration against release of the classified, Republican-drafted document citing "grave concerns."

To read the memo in full, click here

