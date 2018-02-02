Six Nebraska Army National Guardsmen return home from deployment - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Six Nebraska Army National Guardsmen return home from deployment

Posted By: Alden German
It was a special day for six Nebraska Army National Guardsmen who said hello to their families for the first time in months.

The six Nebraska Army National Guardsmen, joined by a few more from Louisiana, were stationed in Djibouti, Africa where they performed various operations around the horn of Africa.

Jason Graff, and three other Lincolnites, were an important part of the operation and are happy to be home.

"I enjoy being home, it's good. It's always good coming back home after being gone for a while,” Graff said.

While in Africa the unit visited nine different countries, flew nearly 1,000 hours and close to 200 missions. They were also one of the first military aircraft to visit South Sudan since 1997.

While it isn't Graff's first trip overseas, being apart from his wife is always challenging; but, contact was never a problem.

"In this day and age communication is great. We had Wi-Fi access so as long as I was around Wi-Fi I could contact her anytime through, you know, text messages, FaceTime, phone conversations," said Graff.

Jason is not the first member of his family to be involved with the armed forces. His father was in the Navy and Army. In fact, both of them were deployed at the same time during the gulf war.

Enduring those deployments is his mother. She says she's always concerned.

"I'm trying to find out how much danger he's in. He just tells me 'oh you know it's all safe.' But it's never safe, you know, they wouldn't send him there if it was safe,” she said.

Mrs. Graff agrees that it's comforting being able to talk to her son more easily than even 15 years ago, but she can’t kick her motherly instincts.

"Of course I'm still a mom and I worry when they're driving across town if it's slick outside,” she said.

Regardless of the danger, long distance, or communication, one thing remains true for all of the guardsmen; their honor to be a guardsman, and to be a Nebraska Guardsman.

            The four Lincolnites who returned home were CW5 Jason Graff, CW3 Nick Gruber, SGT Alexander Barto, and CW3 Marla Stephen.

