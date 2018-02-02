LPS Bus Drivers Problem

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

Some Lincoln Public School students were just a little bit late today because of an unusual problem. Today LPS experienced a major bus driver shortage which impacted 75 students getting to school on time today.



"This morning we experienced about twice as many as drivers calling in sick on any given day, we might have 8 drivers call in this morning we had 16," said Liz Standish an Associate Superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools "so on average each student was at school 1 ½ to 2 hours late, and we were able to reroute to school that way."

While this is a very rare occurrence, LPS is looking to make sure it doesn't happen again by adding more bus drivers.

"We have experience the last few years a significant shortage of bus drivers," said Liz Standish "and this year our board of education made a really good effort putting in place some hiring bonuses, and some drivers bonuses we've made substantial gains we've brought on many many more bus drivers we're still looking for bus drivers and do have openings."

But the problem of hiring bus drivers has not only been a local problem, this has also been a national problem as well.



"Been a national shortage in bus drivers ever since the economy rebounded," stated Liz Standish "and the unemployment rate has been so low it's been multiple year probably this is a five year shortage that we are sitting on right now."

4,000 LPS students use the bus everyday, and starting pay for a bus driver is almost $18.00 per hour.

To apply go to https://lincoln.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=7988 and apply today!