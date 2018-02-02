Court orders ACLU to refile complaint against Corrections

The ACLU of Nebraska and the Department of Corrections were in civil court Friday.

In January, the Department of Corrections revealed what drugs they would use to execute inmates on death row.

But the ACLU said that wasn't enough. It filed a civil complaint against Corrections for not disclosing records of where they bought the drugs.

In court Friday, Judge Jodi Nelson ordered the ACLU to file an amended complaint to clarify how it made its claim.

"Just really the factual history of how we requested the documents and how we were denied by the state," said ACLU attorney Spike Eickholt. "And exactly the actual process of stating that out in our court case so that it was clear what we asked for and what the state denied."

The judge also told the Department of Corrections they have two more weeks to show cause for why the records should not be released.



The ACLU said it's important to know where execution drugs originated. They said, by not disclosing that, Corrections is violating the open records law and constitutional rights of those involved.