Dental Day at UNMC College of Dentistry

It was a great day to smile for some Nebraska youngsters, as they got their teeth looked at for free at the UNMC College of Dentistry in Lincoln.

"So today is a dental day that provides service," Jillian Wallen Department of Growth and Development "who is the Chair of and care between 159 and 200 children every year that's everything from cleaning fluoride sealant treatment to fillings, extractions, root canals just whatever the children need when they come in to help them have a healthy happy smile."

Kids from all over the state come to East Campus for Children's Dental Day, they also learned more about taking good care for their teeth, including the what to do and not to do.

Reyna Tatiano who was a child that got her teeth clean learned, "if you put a lot of sugar and soda you get your teeth ruined."

UNMC has been running this program since 2001 and have provided more than $3 million dollars worth of dental work to young Nebraskans.

