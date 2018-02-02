Stars defeat Team USA 5-3

Posted by: Sports

Courtesy: Lincoln Stars

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - The Lincoln Stars (16-18-0-1) started early with three goals in the first period en route to a 5-3 win over Team USA (22-10-0-1) on Friday night at USA Hockey Arena.

The Stars jumped ahead 1-0 with the opening goal at 3:15 of the first period on a wrist shot by forward Dominick Mersch in the left circle. Stars forward Philippe Lapointe added to the lead at 15:09 on a deflection in front of the net, doubling the advantage to 2-0. Team USA forward Alex Turcotte drew the home side within one, 2-1, at 15:57 on a shorthanded goal, but Stars forward Devlin McCabe answered back at 18:02 with a power play goal off the boards, stretching the lead back to two at 3-1.

The Stars added two more goals in the second period starting at 2:06 with a wrist shot from forward Tristan Ashbrook in the left circle, spreading the lead to 4-1. Mersch tallied his second of the night at 10:23 on a fortuitous bounce, and the Stars took a 5-1 lead.

Team USA started to creep back in the third period with a goal at 9:50 thanks to forward Danny Weight, cutting the lead to 5-2. A late power play goal by Turcotte at 19:05 brought Team USA within two goals, but the Stars held on for the 5-3 win.

Stars goaltender Tomáš Vomácka (10-14-0) stopped 31 of 34 shots in the win. Team USA netminder Spencer Knight (7-3-0) halted 16 of 21 shots in the loss, and Cameron Rowe turned away all 16 shots in relief. The Stars finish their season series against Team USA on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 6:05 p.m. CST from USA Hockey Arena. Coverage is available on 93.7 The Ticket, Hockey TV and Lincoln Stars Radio.

