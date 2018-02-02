No. 15 Nebraska wrestling falls to No. 4 Michigan 24-10

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

Ann Arbor, Mich. - Eric Schultz (197) defeated a ranked opponent for the first time, and Colton McCrystal (149) earned bonus points over a ranked wrestler, but fourth-ranked Michigan was too much for No. 15 Nebraska on Friday, as the Huskers fell by a score of 24-10 at Cliff Keen Arena.

Chad Red Jr. (141) also got back into the win column for NU, but Michigan won seven of the 10 matches as the Wolverines grabbed sole possession of third place in the Big Ten dual standings, improving to 6-1 and 9-2 on the season. The Huskers fall to 5-2 in the Big Ten and 7-4 on the year, putting a stop to NU's five-dual win streak.

Trailing the dual 3-0, Nebraska got on the board as Schultz used a late scoring barrage in the third period to erase a 5-2 deficit heading into the period with a pair of takedowns, an escape and a penalty point to knock off 11th-ranked Kevin Beazley. With 13 seconds to go and Schultz trailing 6-5, Beazley was called for his second stall warning, and Schultz scored a takedown and rode out the match to avenge an earlier loss to Beazley this season. The win over the All-American marked Schultz's first over a ranked opponent this year, as he improves to 13-6 on the season and 8-3 in duals.

The Huskers earned back-to-back wins after Michigan took a 15-3 lead into intermission, as Red, the 14th-ranked wrestler at 141 pounds according to InterMat, outlasted Sal Profaci for an 8-5 decision. Red runs his record to 15-7 on the year and 6-5 in duals.

McCrystal cut the Michigan lead to just five at 15-10 with his 10-2 major decision over No. 18 Malik Amine. The 11th-ranked McCrystal improves to 15-3 on the season and 8-3 in duals.

No. 8 Tyler Berger fell to seventh ranked Alec Pantaleo, 9-3, and No. 12 Isaiah White dropped a 3-1 sudden victory to No. 9 Logan Massa as the Wolverines put the dual out of reach.

At 184 pounds, No. 7 Taylor Venz dropped a 9-5 decision to fifth-ranked Domenic Abounader to open the match, while Beau Breske fell to No. 6 Myles Amine by a score of 5-2 in the final bout.

Mitchell Maginnis battled back from an early deficit with a late scoring run in the third period, but the senior ran out of time as No. 9 Drew Mattin held on for a 10-3 decision at 125 pounds.

Second-ranked Adam Coon won a 17-2 technical fall over Patrick Grayson at heavyweight, while Jason Renteria dropped his first match of the year to No. 5 Stevan Micic, a 14-3 major decision in favor of the Wolverine All-American at 133 pounds.

Nebraska will continue its weekend trip on Sunday, as the Huskers will face Michigan State in East Lansing. The dual will begin at 1 p.m. (ET)/noon (CT), and a live stream will be available on BTN Plus and FloWrestling (subscription required for both).

#4 Michigan 24, #15 Nebraska 10

Feb. 2, 2018

Ann Arbor, Mich. (Cliff Keen Arena)

Match Results

184: #5 Domenic Abounader (MICH) dec. #7 Taylor Venz (NEB), 9-5 (MICH 3, NEB 0)

197: Eric Schultz (NEB) dec. #11 Kevin Beazley (MICH), 8-6 (NEB 3, MICH 3)

HWT: #2 Adam Coon (MICH) tech. fall Patrick Grayson (NEB), 17-2 (MICH 8, NEB 3)

125: #9 Drew Mattin (MICH) dec. Mitchell Maginnis (NEB), 10-8 (MICH 11, NEB 3)

133: #5 Stevan Micic (MICH) major dec. #19 Jason Renteria (NEB), 14-3 (MICH 15, NEB 3)

141: #14 Chad Red Jr. (NEB) dec. Sal Profaci (MICH), 8-5 (MICH 15, NEB 6)

149: #11 Colton McCrystal (NEB) major dec. #18 Malik Amine (MICH), 10-2 (MICH 15, NEB 10)

157: #7 Alec Pantaleo (MICH) dec. #8 Tyler Berger (NEB), 9-3 (MICH 18, NEB 10)

165: #9 Logan Massa (MICH) sv-1 #12 Isaiah White (NEB), 3-1 (MICH 21, NEB 10)

174: #6 Myles Amine (MICH) dec. Beau Breske (NEB), 5-3 (MICH 24, NEB 10)