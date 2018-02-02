Two Lincoln men face six charges, including murder

Today the state of Nebraska charged both Dominic Aguirre and Paul Clark with six counts including 2nd degree murder in connection with the killing of Phillip Madlock.

Madlock, a Lincoln man, disappeared last summer.

Clark and Aguirre we're already in jail for unrelated drug crimes when they were charged with his death.

They're now charged with 2nd degree murder, kidnapping and two counts of assault with a firearm.

Most of the hearing Friday was spent making sure the suspects were prepared for their court cases.

Judge Matthew Acton set their bond at 1.5 million dollars each.

Lincoln police say the investigation regarding Madlock's disappearance is ongoing and haven't yet ruled out additional arrests.



Both Clark and Aguirre will be back in court on Monday.

