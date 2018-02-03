Librarian of Nebraska judicial system library retires

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News The last five weeks have held a lot of excitement for Nick Jensvold. He landed his first job and earned his first paycheck. Something he and his parents have been working toward with job coaches at integrated life choices. "He has a lot of confidence, he got his first paycheck so that's always exciting for everybody to get their first paycheck, but it's actually a job–job not volunteering. It's really something h...

