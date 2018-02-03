Lincoln to create new plan for downtown development

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Lincoln has partnered with a Denver-based firm to create a plan for downtown development.

The city has a $193,600 contract with Progressive Urban Management Associates. The firm will analyze what features the downtown area can support, such as hotels, residential development and retail. A completed draft of the plan is expected by the end of the year.

Consultants will meet with downtown employees, residents and business owners to better learn what people are interested in downtown.

Terry Uland is president of the Downtown Lincoln Association, which is working with city leaders on the plan. Uland says the plan will help focus city policy and resources, and show developers and investors the developments the city desires.