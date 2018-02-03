Korean War veteran receives Quilt of Valor - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Korean War veteran receives Quilt of Valor

It was an emotional morning for 86 year-old Leonard Sisel.

Friends and family gathered at Holmes Lake Manor to watch as the Korean War veteran was presented with a Quilt of Valor.

It's non-profit foundation that makes quilts for veterans to honor them for their service.

Leonard's friend Alvin Semin nominated him to receive the quilt, "We always had fun together. I always enjoyed Leonard and we always went to a lot of meetings tog ether and had a lot of fun. Very good person, a very decorated marine."

Alvin along with Leonard's son Scott Sisel are both fellow Marines.

Scott said it was a special moment to share with his father, "It's pretty heartfelt. Dad was a great father a great farmer, probably most of all a great marine."

And a great marine he was.

Leonard served on the front lines during the Korean War as a machine gunner.

In 1952 the bunker where he and three other men were was hit by incoming artillery.

One man was killed and the three others including Leonard were injured.

"Dad was wounded twice in Korea, he turned down the purple heart both times," Sisel said.

Despite refusing the award before, in 2002 Leonard was awarded the Purple Heart for his bravery.

The honor of receiving a quilt surrounded by loves ones was icing on the cake for the highly decorated veteran.

For the quilt maker, Jeanette Heins, Leonard's reaction was the biggest reward of all, "The people and the smiles and the tears. There were tears, it makes it all worthwhile. All the sowing and whatever it takes it makes it all worthwhile."

