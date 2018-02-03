Husker athletes share joint practice with the Lincoln Tennis Bud - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Husker athletes share joint practice with the Lincoln Tennis Buddies

The Dillon Tennis Center was the place to be this afternoon as the Lincoln Tennis Buddies got to practice with the huskers.

"This is like going to the super bowl. They love this. And they will talk about this for a long time," said Phil Wolfe, the founder of the Lincoln Tennis Buddies.

The Lincoln Tennis Buddies consist of a group of athletes with special needs and a love for tennis.

Today, they practiced with the husker tennis team on UNL's practice court.

It was coordinated by UNL tennis player and Lincoln native Jon Meyer, who hopes this event becomes an annual tradition.

"I was looking for a way to reach out to the community and this is a great opportunity to do that because we are working with special needs children who play tennis so it's really inspirational to work with them and it's one of the few times we can come out as a team and do something all together like this," said Meyer.

UNL tennis player Linus Erhart is an exchange student from Austria. He loved being able to put a smile on each person's face.

"Everybody had a smile on their face, it's really great to see that and it makes you realize why you are doing this and why you come here. It's great when you are giving something and you get smiles back, getting appreciation back, so its a really great thing," said Erhart.

Lincoln Tennis Buddies was established in 2008 and is currently sanctioned by the Special Olympics.

Tennis buddies founder Phil Wolfe is always looking for volunteers to help out.

If you want to get involved, check out the Tennis Buddies website at tennisbuddies.wixsite.com.

