Grass fire torches 40-50 acres in west Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Grass fire torches 40-50 acres in west Lincoln

Grass fire torches 40-50 acres in west Lincoln

Posted: Updated:

Lincoln Fire and Rescue says a grass fire burned approximately 40-50 acres west of Oak Lake. 

The fire started around Saturday afternoon and took crews nearly two hours to contain. 

Battalion Chief Leo Benes says poor access to the area and strong winds made the fire difficult to get to and put out. 

Benes says no cause has been determined, but says transients are known to live in the area. 

No one was injured and no buildings were affected by the flames. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Omaha man sentenced to prison for trying to get pics of girl

    Omaha man sentenced to prison for trying to get pics of girl

    Omaha man sentenced to prison for trying to get pics of girl

    Federal prosecutors in Omaha say 37-year-old Jeffrey Fenn Jr. was sentenced Friday in Omaha for attempting to receive child pornography.

    More >>

    Federal prosecutors in Omaha say 37-year-old Jeffrey Fenn Jr. was sentenced Friday in Omaha for attempting to receive child pornography.

    More >>

  • Attorney blames hazing for Nebraska student's attack

    Attorney blames hazing for Nebraska student's attack

    Attorney blames hazing for Nebraska student's attack

    Twenty year old Christopher Wheeler is charged with second-degree assault and weapon use on a female Creighton University student in February 2017.

    More >>

    Twenty year old Christopher Wheeler is charged with second-degree assault and weapon use on a female Creighton University student in February 2017.

    More >>

  • Man passed out in car after crash

    Man passed out in car after crash

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  26-year-old Adam Smith was cited for driving under the influence after police found him passed out in a car near 56th and La Salle Street.  Police say Smith hit two parked cars before falling asleep in the car.  There were no injuries. More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  26-year-old Adam Smith was cited for driving under the influence after police found him passed out in a car near 56th and La Salle Street.  Police say Smith hit two parked cars before falling asleep in the car.  There were no injuries. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.