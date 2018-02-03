Grass fire torches 40-50 acres in west Lincoln

Lincoln Fire and Rescue says a grass fire burned approximately 40-50 acres west of Oak Lake.

The fire started around Saturday afternoon and took crews nearly two hours to contain.

Battalion Chief Leo Benes says poor access to the area and strong winds made the fire difficult to get to and put out.

Benes says no cause has been determined, but says transients are known to live in the area.

No one was injured and no buildings were affected by the flames.