Huskers Shine at Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

LINCOLN, Neb. - The Nebraska track and field team concluded the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational with 11 event titles on Saturday in front of a crowd of 2,072 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Indoor Track.

Grant Anderson won the high jump with a new personal-best clearance of 7-3 (2.21m) on his third attempt. Anderson's jump moved the Wayne, Nebraska native to No. 2 in the Big Ten behind teammate Landon Bartel, who finished second on Saturday at 7-0 1/4 (2.14m). Anderson also cracked the national top 10 in a tie for eighth.

Angela Mercurio won the triple jump title with a PR of 43-0 1/4 (13.11m). That mark made her the Big Ten co-leader and put her at No. 8 in school history and No. 11 in the nation.

Moujtaba Mohammed won his third career Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational title but first in the 600 meters, as he sprinted to a time of 1:17.76, which ranks third in the Big Ten this season. Mohammed's time was his best on a standard-sized track and moved him to No. 5 in Nebraska school history. Ashleigh Carr won the women's 600 meters with a personal-best time of 1:31.20, which moved her up to No. 6 in school history.

Antoine Lloyd won the 60-meter hurdles in 7.83, while Lakayla Harris was the top collegiate finisher in the women's 60 meters in 7.40, just .01 off her PR of 7.39 that she set in qualifying on Friday. Jordan De Spong was the champion in the men's mile with a lifetime-best time of 4:06.41. That moved him to No. 7 in the Big Ten this season.

The women's 4x400-meter relay of Kierra Griggs, Jasmine Barge, Harris and Chelsey Jones ran a season-best 3:40.80 to win the event. The men's 4x400-meter relay of Sam Bransby, Elijah Lucy, Mohammed and Andy Neal won their race with a season-best time of 3:08.67.

Jace Anderson set a season best of 48-8 1/4 (14.84m) in the triple jump to win the event. Petra Luteran was the top collegiate athlete in the high jump, clearing 5-8 3/4 (1.75m) on her first attempt. Reka Czuth cleared that height on her third attempt and finished third. Maddie Holland was the pole vault runner-up at 12-11 1/2 (3.95m).

Barge was the runner-up in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.42. Harris took the silver medal in the 200 meters with a season-best time of 23.88. Luke Siedhoff took third in the men's 60-meter hurdles with a PR 7.93. Austin Post was third in the 3,000 meters with a time of 8:26.21.

Cody Walton finished second among collegiate athletes in the heptathlon with 5,619 points. Jared Seay had 5,459 points - a new personal best - to finish fourth. Cale Wagner was fifth with a personal-best 5,406 points. Zach Podraza, competing unattached, had a personal-best 5,056 points to finish eighth. Walton, Seay and Wagner now rank second, fifth and sixth, respectively, in the Big Ten heptathlon. Seay, Wagner and Podraza all had PRs in the 60-meter hurdles and pole vault.