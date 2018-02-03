Huskers Remain Undefeated, Escape Golden Gophers

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

LINCOLN, Neb. – No. 9 Nebraska women’s gymnastics escaped No. 22 Minnesota 196.850-196.375 to stay undefeated in front of 2,555 fans at the Devaney Center on Saturday night.

Nebraska improved to 4-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten while Minnesota slipped to 5-2 overall, 3-2 in the Big Ten. The Huskers remain at the top of the Big Ten standings through five weeks of competition.

Rotation One

The Huskers opened on vault and were led by Sienna Crouse who posted a 9.875 to win the event. Crouse remains undefeated on vault this season. Grace Williams and Abbie Epperson tied with Minnesota’s Ona Loper for second with a 9.85, a season-high for Williams. Megan Schweihofer posted a 9.825 and freshman Karley Hutchinson and Makayla Curtis posted a 9.775 and 9.70, respectively.

Through one rotation, the Huskers trailed Minnesota, 49.225-49.175 after Minnesota’s bars performance where the Gophers posted two scores above a 9.90.

Rotation Two

Nebraska moved to bars and made their move on the Gophers, just getting ahead in the team score at 98.325 to 98.025. The Huskers were aided by Minnesota having just five vaulters compete in the lineup.

Abbie Epperson led Nebraska with a third-place 9.875 while fellow all-arounder tied for fourth with a 9.85. Taylor Houchin finished in sixth with a 9.825. Freshman Kynsee Roby and redshirt sophomore Catelyn Orel finished with a 9.80 each in the competitive uneven bars. Sienna Crouse rounded out the group with her season-debut 9.775 performance.

Rotation Three

Grace Williams led Nebraska’s beam team and won the event with a 9.925. Schweihofer hit a 9.875 while sophomore Sierra Hassel posted a 9.80. Freshman Kynsee Roby and Epperson scored a 9.75, respectively while Danielle Breen rounded out the evening with a 9.625.

The Huskers barely held onto their lead in the third rotation, with Minnesota posting two scores over 9.90 on floor. Nebraska hit a team score of 49.050 on beam while Minnesota made up ground with a 49.325. The Huskers were just ahead at 147.375-147.350 heading into the fourth rotation.

Rotation Four

Nebraska put away the team win with a season-high 49.475 on the floor exercise, highlighted by a career-high 9.95 performance from Schweihofer to win the event. Crouse tied for second with a 9.925, while Epperson and Hassel each hit a 9.875, career-highs for both gymnasts. Orel and Williams rounded out the floor lineup, each scoring a 9.85.

On beam, Minnesota’s Lexy Ramler hit a 9.90 to finish second while Ciara Gardner finished in third with a 9.875.

In the all-around, Ramler won the event with a 39.475. Husker Schweihofer posted a career-high all-around score of 39.450 to finish second on the night.

The Huskers will face their fifth consecutive Big Ten opponent, Iowa, next weekend in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday Feb. 10 at 4 p.m, before traveling to Oklahoma City, Okla. to take on reigning NCAA Champion Oklahoma in the Perfect 10 Challenge.