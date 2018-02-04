Repeal of individual mandate could raise Nebraska premiums

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Some Nebraska residents could see their health insurance premiums spike in future years now that Congress has effectively repealed a legal requirement to purchase coverage, but advocates say it's too early to know by how much.

The so-called individual mandate was effectively repealed under the Republican congressional tax plan signed by President Donald Trump, who called it ``the core of disastrous Obamacare'' in his State of the Union speech last week.

The mandate was a key part of the federal Affordable Care Act because it required all residents to have coverage or pay a tax penalty.

Nebraska groups that support the law worry that healthy people who help subsidize everyone's coverage could leave their plans without the mandate, resulting in higher overall premiums.