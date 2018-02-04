Nebraska's Eppley Airfield will likely soon be upgraded

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Upgrades are on the horizon at Omaha's Eppley Airfield as it nears capacity following its busiest year ever.

About 4.6 million people traveled through the airport last year, a 6 percent increase from 2016. The increase is the biggest annual percentage jump the airport's seen since 2005. It's also the airport's fourth consecutive year of growth.

Airport officials say new routes, more flights and airlines flying larger plans contributed to the increased traffic. Economists say Omaha's strong economy contributed to the demand for air travel.

Eppley officials will begin planning for improvements outlined in the airport's 20-year master plan that's driven by demand.

Projects to be considered include improvements to the north concourse and renovations to the airport's main terminal.