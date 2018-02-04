Family collects shoes in honor of son

Dana and Greg Ludvik have a big collection of shoes...but it's all for a good reason



"This is our way of honoring his memory and giving back to his community, while shining a light on an issue that not many people know about which is congenital heart defects," Dana said.

Their son Miles was born on February 17, 2014 with a congenital heart defect.

He endured two open heart surgeries before he died at just six days old.

Dana and Greg started shoes for Miles as a way to keep their sons memory alive while helping others, "We wanted something tangible to give back other in our community and one way to do that is to collect new shoes."

Since starting in 2015 they have collected more than 3,000 pairs of shoes.

They kicked off their fourth annual shoe drive on Sunday.

All the shoes collected will be donated to Foster Care Closet of Nebraska.

There's certain types of shoes they're looking for, "Shoes that they can run around and play in or cold weather boots so we're collecting new shoes only for kids ages toddler to teen."

Dana and Greg involve their two children in the collection as a way to share their son's legacy.

The shoe drive runs through February 18.

If you'd like to donate there are collection boxes at Footloose & Fancy, both at their downtown location and the location at 70th and Pioneers.