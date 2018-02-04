A Good Samaritan This Morning in Cortland

Posted By: Pierce Georlett

pgeorlett@klkntv.com

A good samaritan this morning the roads were a little slick and it caused a couple of accidents, but for every accident there is usually a silver lining.

This morning Brent Reynolds left his Cortland home around 5:30 and found something that would change his whole day. Sunday morning off of Southwest 42nd and Apple road in Courtland, Nebraska, Brent Reynolds found a car that was flipped over off the gravel road.

"Took a picture but then, yea, I noticed well I gotta make sure that there is not somebody in there and of course once there was I was like oh my gosh," said Brent Reynolds "then like I said I was like well I'm going to miss my flight now because you know I can't leave at that point."

Brent was headed to the airport in Omaha when he made the discover, he quickly called 911 and Cortland Fire and Rescue came to help.

Assistant Fire Chief Adam German says Brent's quick thinking helped save a the victim.



"He was late for his flight I believe and decided to turn around and check on it anyway," said Adam German "and luckily he did because there was a person inside there we really have no idea how long he's been inside that car."

Brent says he could see the path the vehicle took before it flipped, the road there quickly changes from pavement to gravel, which he thinks may have played role in the accident.



"It's a little bit of a hill there too so sometimes people miss judge the fact that it's transitioning to gravel even though there is a sign," says Brent Reynolds "but I could see where he comes off the pavement and I could swerve marks all over the gravel and obviously he rolled."

Brent says he doesn't know who the person was inside the car, all he knows is that he needed help, and that Brent was there at the right time.



"Nope no idea who it was, I didn't even ask him I got to thinking later, I didn't even ask him his name," said Brent Reynolds

There is no news on who was in the car, but officials say that driver is going to be okay.

But Brent also was able to make his flight on time by four minutes.