Super Bowl watch party ushers inviting atmosphere

Super Bowl Sunday meant plenty of you went to watch parties right here in Lincoln!

At WC's South sports bar in Lincoln a plethora of different foods were brought in and fans from nearly all 32 NFL teams proudly displayed their allegiance, even if that team didn't make it to the big game.

WC's owner Chuck Cheever says that his bar has come a long way from when it opened in the 1980s.



"33 years we've been doing it, I remember the very first year that we did it we had four people at the bar to watch the super bowl and I said we can do better than that so this has turned into a family affair type thing. Somebody bring some food, we will make some food and everybody eats and we will have a great time," said Cheever.

A pair of broncos fans were in attendance. Even though their team wasn't playing in the big game, it was great to cheer for the sport they love with other football fans.

"This is more like a family atmosphere. Everybody out here gets along, it doesn't matter what team you with, nobody gets belligerent we all just come here to have fun."

A mother and daughter who root for the packers say they come to WC's because of the great food and tolerance of all fan bases.



"We come down here because it is family and every time we come down we know that were going to run into someone we know. We feel comfortable here," said Rhonda Laswell.

The Super Bowl turnout was outstanding, and fans of the game were treated to an exciting football game Sunday evening!