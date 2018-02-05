Lincoln Water Rescue Crews Respond to Submerged Truck at Holmes Lake Park

Channel 8 Eyewitness News has a reporter on scene.More >>
Channel 8 Eyewitness News has a reporter on scene.More >>
Super Bowl Sunday meant plenty of you went to watch parties right here in Lincoln!More >>
Super Bowl Sunday meant plenty of you went to watch parties right here in Lincoln!More >>
A good samaritan this morning the roads were a little slick and it caused a couple of accidents, but for every accident there is usually a silver lining.More >>
A good samaritan this morning the roads were a little slick and it caused a couple of accidents, but for every accident there is usually a silver lining.More >>
About 4.6 million people traveled through the airport last year, a 6 percent increase from 2016. The increase is the biggest annual percentage jump the airport's seen since 2005.More >>
About 4.6 million people traveled through the airport last year, a 6 percent increase from 2016. The increase is the biggest annual percentage jump the airport's seen since 2005.More >>
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >>
Battalion Chief Leo Benes says poor access to the area and strong winds made the fire difficult to get to and put out.More >>
Battalion Chief Leo Benes says poor access to the area and strong winds made the fire difficult to get to and put out.More >>
The so-called individual mandate was effectively repealed under the Republican congressional tax plan signed by President Donald Trump, who called it ``the core of disastrous Obamacare'' in his State of the Union speech last week.More >>
The so-called individual mandate was effectively repealed under the Republican congressional tax plan signed by President Donald Trump, who called it ``the core of disastrous Obamacare'' in his State of the Union speech last week.More >>
Their son Miles was born on February 17, 2014 with a congenital heart defect. He endured two open heart surgeries before he died at just six days old.More >>
Their son Miles was born on February 17, 2014 with a congenital heart defect. He endured two open heart surgeries before he died at just six days old.More >>
Friends and family gathered at Holmes Lake Manor to watch as the Korean War veteran was presented with a Quilt of Valor. It's non-profit foundation that makes quilts for veterans to honor them for their service.More >>
Friends and family gathered at Holmes Lake Manor to watch as the Korean War veteran was presented with a Quilt of Valor. It's non-profit foundation that makes quilts for veterans to honor them for their service.More >>
Snow showers possible today & cold...More >>
Snow showers possible today & cold...More >>
Karl Lagerfeld transforms Paris’s Grand Palais into a spring gardenMore >>
Karl Lagerfeld transforms Paris’s Grand Palais into a spring gardenMore >>