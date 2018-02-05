Lincoln Water Rescue Crews Respond to Submerged Truck at Holmes Lake Park

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called Holmes Lake Park just after this 8 a.m. this morning on reports of a submerged truck.

A passerby spotted the truck and called 911.

Water rescue crews entered the lake and confirmed that no one was in the vehicle. Crews spent about an hour searching the water and the park.

Captain Reitan from Lincoln Police said, "They did find a piece of mail inside of that, which gave us a name and we contacted the owner, the truck was stolen."

Police say there have been several other cases of vandalism in the area and they are investigating to see if they're all connected.

A tow truck came to remove the truck from the water, but the incident is still under investigation.