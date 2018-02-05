Man in critical condition after being hit by a car while walking - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man in critical condition after being hit by a car while walking his dog

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

A 46-year-old Lincoln man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car. 

It happened in a neighborhood near 70th and South Street just after noon on Sunday. 

Police say the man was walking his dog when the driver of  Ford Focus lost control and hit him. 

He was taken to the hospital in life threatening condition. 

Police say the driver told officers he hit an icy patch which caused the crash. No citations at this time. 

