Argument over dishes ends with stab wounds

Sisouvone Sotphrachith, a 35-year-old Lincoln woman is in custody after stabbing her brother in the cheek with a pair of scissors. 

It happened around just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday. 

Police say the siblings were arguing about doing the dishes when it happened. The victim suffered a significant injury to his face and went to the hospital.

