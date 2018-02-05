Sheriff warns citizens of phone scam - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Sheriff warns citizens of phone scam

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is warning citizens of a scam that started over the weekend. 

Sheriff Terry Wagner says someone is calling people saying they're with the Sheriff's Office, even using Captain John Vik's name. 

Wagner says the caller then tells the victim they missed jury duty and need to pay a fine using money cards. 

"We're not going to ask people to send us money via any mode, certainly not gift cards and the jury commissioner would contact people if they missed jury duty, not the Sheriff's Office," Wagner said.

They got five reports of this happening over the weekend. None of the people called fell for the scam. But this has happened before, he said one man was out $1,800 due to a similar scam in the past. 

If you get a call like this, call the Sheriff's Office at 402-441-6500 to let them know.

