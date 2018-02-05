Lincoln using sales tax increase to pay for 4 fire stations

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

The Lincoln City Council is expected to approve the spending of about $20 million for four new fire stations.

The four stations will be funded by a voter-approved quarter-cent increase in the city's sales tax. The tax, which ends Sept. 30, is expected to generate $37.4 million over three years.

The council is expected to OK the fire station expenses Monday.

The four stations will be built over the next two years in fast-growing areas of the city. One station will share space with a police outpost.

Besides the stations, money from the tax will be used for a new 911 emergency radio system.