Deputies arrest four in connection with a home burglary

Posted By: Bayley Bischof 

 A high-speed-chase lead Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies to arrest four people for several crimes.

It started on January 11, a deputy attempted to stop a car for speeding near Highway 77 and Bluff road. The driver fled, but the deputy was able to get a partial plate number.

Soon after, investigators located the car and found a handgun, a case and ammunition that was stolen from a home in Saunders County the night of the pursuit.

The following investigation led to identification of four Lincoln residents who’ve been involved in crimes in both Lancaster and Saunder’s County. Deputies searched a residence and found the gun and several other items taken from the Saunder’s County home.

They also discovered one of the suspects had recently assaulted a Lincoln woman.

Four were arrested in connection with the burglary, and other crimes.

Kahden Moore, 20, was the driver who fled from the deputy. He’s in custody for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm and theft by receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic violence.

42-year-old Lorenzo Nunn, 22-year-old Bobby Moton and 29-year-old Samantha Zavodny were also arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm and theft by receiving stolen property.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Cedar Bluffs,

NE Police Department and Saunders County Attorney’s Office regarding the case. More charges could come for these individuals.

