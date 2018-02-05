Snow is falling once again, check Nebraska road conditions

Lincoln Police are investigating how a truck ended up submerged in Holmes Lake.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Sisouvone Sotphrachith, a 35-year-old Lincoln woman is in custody after stabbing her brother in the cheek with a pair of scissors. It happened around just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday. Police say the siblings were arguing about doing the dishes when it happened. The victim suffered a significant injury to his face and went to the hospital.
Posted By: Bayley Bischof A high-speed-chase lead Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies to arrest four people for several crimes. It started on January 11, a deputy attempted to stop a car for speeding near Highway 77 and Bluff road. The driver fled, but the deputy was able to get a partial plate number. Soon after, investigators located the car and found a handgun, a case and ammunition that was stolen from a home in Saunders County the night of the pursuit.
Super Bowl Sunday meant plenty of you went to watch parties right here in Lincoln!
A good samaritan this morning the roads were a little slick and it caused a couple of accidents, but for every accident there is usually a silver lining.
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Snow is falling around the region once again. Snow covered roads are being reported in some areas of the state but no major closings have been reported at this time. If you want to get the latest travel conditions, go to the Nebraska Department of Roads website at: http://www.511.nebraska.gov/
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv News release: City of Lincoln Twenty City crews are patrolling emergency snow routes, arterial streets and school and bus routes, applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as needed. Street conditions will be monitored to determine if additional resources are needed. The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook Advisory. Snow is expected across the area today with 1 to 4 inches of accumulation possible.
About 4.6 million people traveled through the airport last year, a 6 percent increase from 2016. The increase is the biggest annual percentage jump the airport's seen since 2005.
Snow showers possible today & cold.
