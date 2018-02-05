Snow is falling once again, check Nebraska road conditions - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Snow is falling once again, check Nebraska road conditions

Posted:

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News
8@klkntv.com

Snow is falling around the region once again.  Snow covered roads are being reported in some areas of the state but no major closings have been reported at this time.  If you want to get the latest travel conditions, go to the Nebraska Department of Roads website at:  http://www.511.nebraska.gov/

    •   
