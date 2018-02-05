City of Lincoln Sends Out Road Crews After Snow - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

City of Lincoln Sends Out Road Crews After Snow

Posted:

POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News
8@klkntv

News release:  City of Lincoln

20 City Crews are patrolling emergency snow routes, arterial streets and school and bus routes, applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as needed. Street conditions will be monitored to determine if additional resources are needed. 

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook Advisory. Snow is expected across the area today with 1 to 4 inches of accumulation possible.

Crews report reduced visibility and areas of packed snow are creating slick areas. Drivers should continue using caution and be alert for slick areas on streets and sidewalks due to ice.

Please stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln.  Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.  If you have questions, you may call the Public Works Snow Center at 402-441-7644.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln Water Rescue Crews Respond to Submerged Truck at Holmes Lake Park

    Lincoln Water Rescue Crews Respond to Submerged Truck at Holmes Lake Park

    Lincoln Police are investigating how a truck ended up submerged in Holmes Lake.

    More >>

    Lincoln Police are investigating how a truck ended up submerged in Holmes Lake.

    More >>

  • Man in critical condition after being hit by a car while walking his dog

    Man in critical condition after being hit by a car while walking his dog

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A 46-year-old Lincoln man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car.  It happened in a neighborhood near 70th and South Street just after noon on Sunday.  Police say the man was walking his dog when the driver of  Ford Focus lost control and hit him.  He was taken to the hospital in life threatening condition.  Police say the driver told officers he hit an icy patch which caused the crash....More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  A 46-year-old Lincoln man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car.  It happened in a neighborhood near 70th and South Street just after noon on Sunday.  Police say the man was walking his dog when the driver of  Ford Focus lost control and hit him.  He was taken to the hospital in life threatening condition.  Police say the driver told officers he hit an icy patch which caused the crash....More >>

  • Argument over dishes ends with stab wounds

    Argument over dishes ends with stab wounds

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Sisouvone Sotphrachith, a 35-year-old Lincoln woman is in custody after stabbing her brother in the cheek with a pair of scissors.  It happened around just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday.  Police say the siblings were arguing about doing the dishes when it happened. The victim suffered a significant injury to his face and went to the hospital.

    More >>

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Sisouvone Sotphrachith, a 35-year-old Lincoln woman is in custody after stabbing her brother in the cheek with a pair of scissors.  It happened around just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday.  Police say the siblings were arguing about doing the dishes when it happened. The victim suffered a significant injury to his face and went to the hospital.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.