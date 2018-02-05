City of Lincoln Sends Out Road Crews After Snow

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv

News release: City of Lincoln

20 City Crews are patrolling emergency snow routes, arterial streets and school and bus routes, applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as needed. Street conditions will be monitored to determine if additional resources are needed.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook Advisory. Snow is expected across the area today with 1 to 4 inches of accumulation possible.

Crews report reduced visibility and areas of packed snow are creating slick areas. Drivers should continue using caution and be alert for slick areas on streets and sidewalks due to ice.

Please stay informed on the status of snow operations in Lincoln. Additional information is available on the City website at snow.lincoln.ne.gov. If you have questions, you may call the Public Works Snow Center at 402-441-7644.