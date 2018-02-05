Burn Awareness Week in Nebraska - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Burn Awareness Week in Nebraska

Thousands of people every year are affected by fire, and today Governor Pete Ricketts officially signed the proclamation that this week is Burn Awareness Week. 

Shriners is a national group that owns 22 hospitals all over the world including 3 burn hospitals.

"Burns awareness week is a phenomenal recognition to what the Shriners do day in and day out for the Children not only Nebraska but America, and the world." said Sen. John Lowe of Kearney 

Shriners Hospitals for children was founded in 1922 and they provide medical care for children without any medical cost. 

"For years we provided care for children who have burns, severe burns, we have children who have had been burned up to 90%," explained Ole Friesen a member of Shriners "who have wholesome lives today because of Shriners hospitals."

Some of these stories that the Shriners told were very inspirational. 

"We've seen patients, one patient I met with 90% burns and his life to begin with to what he is now, and he wants to be a clothing model," mentioned Friesen "I mean he's a phenomenal kid."

Today 96% of those treated in a burn center will survive, but a lot of those people will experience major physical scarring. 

"Burn awareness week so this week Shriners are pushing our burn prevention awareness for children," explained Friesen "so we can show children parents and people ways that keeping children from being burned."

