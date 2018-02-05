Lincoln Police investigating truck submerged in Holmes Lake

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to Holmes Lake on Monday morning when someone spotted a vehicle in the water.



"Lincoln Fire and Rescue came with their water rescue folks they were able to gain access to the interior of the vehicle, it was unoccupied," said LPD captain Danny Reitan. Crews spent over an hour searching the lake, but no one was found. Police say some items inside the truck helped them track down the vehicles owner. "They did find mail inside of that which gave us a name and we contacted the owner, the truck was stolen," Capt. Reitan said.

LPD says the truck was stolen from a home near 84th and O streets. I spoke with the vehicles owner who did not want to appear on camera. He says he's devastated the pick–up was stolen. He had several pieces of fishing equipment, along with an expensive pair of boots, and several other items inside the vehicle. Everything is completely ruined from the frozen water. The truck has extensive damage to both the interior and exterior.

Police say before it ended up in the lake it was taken on a joy ride. Several parked cars near Holmes Lake were hit by the truck. One person had tire tracks in their lawn and a small tree was mowed down.

LPD say there have been several cases of vandalism near Holmes Lake. They are investigating whether they're all connected, but so far no arrests have been made. They're asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.