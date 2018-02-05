Lincoln Police investigating truck submerged in Holmes Lake - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Police investigating truck submerged in Holmes Lake

Lincoln Police investigating truck submerged in Holmes Lake

Posted: Updated:

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to Holmes Lake on Monday morning when someone spotted a vehicle in the water.

"Lincoln Fire and Rescue came with their water rescue folks they were able to gain access to the interior of the vehicle, it was unoccupied," said LPD captain Danny Reitan. Crews spent over an hour searching the lake, but no one was found. Police say some items inside the truck helped them track down the vehicles owner. "They did find mail inside of that which gave us a name and we contacted the owner, the truck was stolen," Capt. Reitan said.

LPD says the truck was stolen from a home near 84th and O streets. I spoke with the vehicles owner who did not want to appear on camera. He says he's devastated the pick–up was stolen. He had several pieces of fishing equipment, along with an expensive pair of boots, and several other items inside the vehicle. Everything is completely ruined from the frozen water. The truck has extensive damage to both the interior and exterior.

Police say before it ended up in the lake it was taken on a joy ride. Several parked cars near Holmes Lake were hit by the truck. One person had tire tracks in their lawn and a small tree was mowed down.

LPD say there have been several cases of vandalism near Holmes Lake. They are investigating whether they're all connected, but so far no arrests have been made. They're asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • UPDATE: Wife of pedestrian hit says she expects him to recover

    UPDATE: Wife of pedestrian hit says she expects him to recover

    It happened in a neighborhood near 70th and South Street just after noon on Sunday.  

    More >>

    It happened in a neighborhood near 70th and South Street just after noon on Sunday.  

    More >>

  • Lincoln Water Rescue Crews Respond to Submerged Truck at Holmes Lake Park

    Lincoln Water Rescue Crews Respond to Submerged Truck at Holmes Lake Park

    Lincoln Police are investigating how a truck ended up submerged in Holmes Lake.

    More >>

    Lincoln Police are investigating how a truck ended up submerged in Holmes Lake.

    More >>

  • Argument over dishes ends with stab wounds

    Argument over dishes ends with stab wounds

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Sisouvone Sotphrachith, a 35-year-old Lincoln woman is in custody after stabbing her brother in the cheek with a pair of scissors.  It happened around just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday.  Police say the siblings were arguing about doing the dishes when it happened. The victim suffered a significant injury to his face and went to the hospital.

    More >>

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  Sisouvone Sotphrachith, a 35-year-old Lincoln woman is in custody after stabbing her brother in the cheek with a pair of scissors.  It happened around just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday.  Police say the siblings were arguing about doing the dishes when it happened. The victim suffered a significant injury to his face and went to the hospital.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.