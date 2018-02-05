Public Safety Sales Tax will end in the fall

Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler announced a resolution that would put an end to the public safety sales tax in October.

The tax was a three year, quarter–cent plan that was approved in April of 2015.

It's expected to bring in $37.8 million dollars to go toward public safety projects.

The safety projects include building four new fire stations and replacing the emergency radio system.



"The project has been a remarkable success. The fire stations will soon be under construction pending city council approval of a contract at today's meeting," said Mayor Beutler.

Lincoln has seen substantial growth in the last few decades.

Beutler says the money raised by this tax will help support the growing population.

"Lincoln had not added a fire station since 1997 even as the city had grown by 47,000 people. This is like adding the city of Grand Island but without the fire stations," said Mayor Beutler.

City Council member Roy Christensen was also in attendance. He echoed the mayor's sentiments.



"I am pleased with the bipartisanship on the quarter-cent sales tax for our critical safety needs. I'm looking forward to finding a bipartisan solution to funding our public transportation and public safety needs this year," said Christensen.

Mayor Beutler says it is important to celebrate what is currently working in Lincoln.

He thanked the community for assisting in this dearly needed overhaul for public safety.

The City Council's next project appears to already be on the horizon.

"Moving forward a group of citizens has recommended that we consider a new sales tax proposal for roads. The transportation coalition believes that investment in our cities road infrastructure is critical to traffic safety, to economic growth, and to avoid even more expensive road costs in the future," said Mayor Beutler.



For more information about the public safety sales tax, including revenues and expenses, go to Lincoln.ne.gov and use the key word public safety.