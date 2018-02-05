Gov. Pete Ricketts files re-election papers - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Gov. Pete Ricketts files re-election papers

Gov. Pete Ricketts files re-election papers

Posted: Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has formally filed for re-election.

The Republican governor's campaign announced Monday that Ricketts submitted his re-election papers to the secretary of state's office. Ricketts is seeking a second four-year term in the November general election.

The campaign said last week that Ricketts raised nearly $1.6 million last year from 1,908 donors. Ricketts entered the current year with nearly $1.5 million in cash on hand.

Ricketts is campaigning on his advocacy for lowering taxes, economic development and running state government like a business.

Ricketts is being challenged by state Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha, a former Republican who switched his party affiliation to nonpartisan. Republican Krystal Gabel of Omaha has also entered the race along with two Democrats, Vanessa Gayle Ward and Tyler Davis of Omaha.

