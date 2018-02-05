Abortion budget proposal stirs debate in Nebraska hearing - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Abortion budget proposal stirs debate in Nebraska hearing

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A proposal designed to ensure Nebraska abortion providers don't get federal money has opened a sharp divide between organizations that oppose abortion and those that support the right.

The Legislature's budget-crafting Appropriations Committee considered the measure Monday during a hearing that stretched into the evening.

Gov. Pete Ricketts' proposal would prevent health clinics that offer abortions from getting state distributions of federal Title X funding. The Republican governor announced it last month, arguing that Nebraska's budget should reflect its status as a ``pro-life state.''

Opponents argue it's redundant with federal law and could put certain health care providers at risk.

The Obama administration previously prevented states from withholding federal money from clinics that might provide abortions, but President Donald Trump signed a law last year to reverse that directive.

