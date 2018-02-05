Creighton's Marcus Foster Named To Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 List

Posted By: Sports

Los Angeles (February 5, 2018)— The Los Angeles Athletic Club has announced its John R. Wooden Award® presented by Wendy's® Late Season Top 20 list, and that list contains Creighton guard Marcus Foster. Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the first half of the 2017-18 season, the list comprises of 20 student-athletes who are currently the front-runners for the sport’s most prestigious honor and the John R. Wooden Award All America Team.



A Wichita Falls, Texas, native, Foster leads Creighton with 19.9 points per game and 67 three-pointers made, while also contributing 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He is shooting 50.7 percent from the floor, 44.1 percent from three-point range and 79.7 percent at the line. Foster was a Preseason All-BIG EAST selection this year and last year was a unanimous First Team All-BIG EAST choice. The senior was also a finalist for the Jerry West Award, given to the nation's best shooting guard, a year ago.



Foster ranks 32nd in school history with 1,096 points at Creighton and is closely in on 2,000 career points (currently 1,971). Foster also ranks among the top-10 among the nation's active players in points, field goals, three-pointers and double-figure scoring games.



The Big 12 leads all conferences with five selections; followed by the BIG EAST and Big Ten with four apiece, the Pac-12 with three; the ACC with two; and the SEC and WCC with one selection apiece.



Players not appearing on this list are still eligible for the National Ballot, which will be announced in early March and will consist of 15 top players. Prior to being listed on the National Ballot, each player must be certified by their university to meet the qualifications for the Award, including: candidates must be a full-time student making progress toward graduation and have a cumulative 2.00 grade point average since enrolling in their school; candidates must exhibit strength of character, both on and off the court; candidates should contribute to team effort; candidates must excel in both offense and defense; and candidates should be considered based on their performance over the course of the entire season.



Players not listed on the National Ballot will no longer be eligible for the Wooden Award nor the John R. Wooden Award All America Team. Voting begins at the end of the season, and voters, consisting of 1,000 members of the national college basketball media, will take into account the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament.



John R. Wooden Award Presented By Wendy’s

2017-18 Men’s Late Season Top 20

Name School Conference Height Class Position Deandre Ayton Arizona Pac-12 7-1 Fr. F Marvin Bagley III Duke ACC 6-11 Fr. F Mohamed Bamba Texas Big 12 6-11 Fr. F Keita Bates-Diop Ohio State Big Ten 6-7 Jr. F Trevon Bluiett Xavier Big East 6-6 Sr. G Mikal Bridges Villanova Big East 6-7 Jr. G/F Miles Bridges Michigan State Big Ten 6-7 Soph. G/F Jalen Brunson Villanova Big East 6-3 Jr. G Jevon Carter West Virginia Big 12 6-2 Sr. G Carsen Edwards Purdue Big Ten 6-1 Soph. G Vincent Edwards Purdue Big Ten 6-8 Sr. F Keenan Evans Texas Tech Big 12 6-3 Sr. G Marcus Foster Creighton Big East 6-3 Sr. G Devonte' Graham Kansas Big 12 6-2 Sr. G Tra Holder Arizona State Pac-12 6-1 Sr. G Jock Landale Saint Mary's WCC 6-11 Sr. C Luke Maye North Carolina ACC 6-8 Jr. F Collin Sexton Alabama SEC 6-3 Fr. G Allonzo Trier Arizona Pac-12 6-5 Jr. G Trae Young Oklahoma Big 12 6-2 Fr. G

Creighton's only previous winner of the Wooden Award was Doug McDermott, who was recognized following the 2013-14 campaign.



Foster and the Bluejays return to action on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. when it visits DePaul. That contest will air on KOZN (1620 AM) and be televised nationally on FS1.



About the John R. Wooden Award

The 42nd annual presentation of the John R. Wooden Award to men’s and women’s most outstanding basketball player will be the anchor presentation of the ESPN College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s on ESPN2 on Friday, April 6, 2018. The men’s and women’s John R. Wooden Award All American Teams will be honored during the ceremony, and the 2018 Wooden Award Legends of Coaching Trophy will be presented to Jay Wright, Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Villanova.



Created in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award is the most prestigious individual honor in college basketball. It is bestowed upon the nation’s best basketball player at an NCAA Division I university who has proven to his or her university that he or she is making progress towards graduation and maintaining a minimum cumulative 2.0 GPA. Previous winners include Larry Bird (’79), Michael Jordan (’84), Tim Duncan (’97), Candace Parker (’07 & ’08), Maya Moore (’09 & ’11), and last year’s recipients, Kelsey Plum of Washington and Frank Mason III of Kansas.



Since its inception, the John R. Wooden Award has contributed nearly one million dollars to the universities’ general scholarship fund in the names of the Wooden Award All American recipients and has sent more than 1,000 underprivileged children to week-long college basketball camps. Additionally, the John R. Wooden Award partners with the Special Olympics Southern California (SOSC) each year to host the Wooden Award Special Olympics Southern California Basketball Tournament. The day-long tournament brings together Special Olympics athletes and Wooden Award All Americans and coaches in attendance. It is hosted at the Los Angeles Athletic Club during the John R. Wooden Award Weekend.



For up-to-date information on the Wooden Award, please go to www.woodenaward.com and follow the Wooden Award on Facebook at www.facebook.com/woodenaward and @WoodenAward on Twitter and Instagram.