Williams Named Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

CHICAGO – Nebraska women’s gymnast Grace Williams was named the Big Ten Event Specialist of the Week as announced by the conference on Monday, Feb. 5.

The award is Williams’ first career Big Ten weekly honor, and comes after her event-winning performance on beam against Minnesota last Saturday. William’s scored a 9.925 to tie her season high and win the event. She also picked up a podium finish on vault with a 9.85. The No. 8 Huskers defeated Minnesota 196.850-196.375 to improve to 4-0 overall and 4-0 in the Big Ten. Nebraska sits alone at the top of the Big Ten standings.

This is Nebraska’s third consecutive Event Specialist of the Week honor, as Sienna Crouse won the award for the last two weeks. It is also Nebraska’s fourth consecutive Big Ten Weekly Award, since Kynsee Roby won Freshman of the Week after the Huskers opening weekend.

Minnesota’s Lexy Ramler was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week and Penn State’s Briannah Tsang was named Big Ten Gymnast of the Week.

The Huskers will face their fifth consecutive Big Ten opponent, Iowa, this weekend in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday Feb. 10 at 4 p.m, before traveling to Oklahoma City, Okla. to take on reigning NCAA Champion Oklahoma in the Perfect 10 Challenge.