Lincoln officer receives scholarship from Ellen Degeneres

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

After putting her family first for years, a single mother and Lincoln Police Officer, is getting a second chance to accomplish her dreams. It's all thanks to a big name, daytime talk show host Ellen Degeneres.

Officer Chassidy Jackson-Goodwin watches the Ellen Show daily and was hopeful she might make it on set one day. Her dream is now a reality. Degeneres invited Officer Jackson-Goodwin to the show after hearing about her efforts in Lincoln as an officer and a mother.

"It was just amazing," said Chassidy. "It was like, this has to be a joke, I really thought it was a joke."

Chassidy's daughter, Jaida Jackson, nominated her through an online submission.

"It was very easy for me to speak about her character and about how much I lover her," said Jaida. "For her I will do anything, I will take a chance and that is what I did."

While on the show, Ellen Degeneres recognized Officer Jackson-Goodwin and, along with Actress Melissa McCarthy, gifted her a $75,000 scholarship to head back to school and get a degree.

"For her to be able to watch me graduate, and then for me to turn around and watch her graduate is going to be special," said Jaida. "It's going to be something that we are going to do together.

Chassidy plans to enroll at UNO in the fall and and says the scholarship will help a lot. She's thankful for her daughters support and love.

"I know sometimes it's not always easy for her to accept what I do, but I do it for her," said Chassidy. "I'm just so excited to be able to go back and do that one thing for myself. We will be mavericks together, at least for next year."