City Council hears grocery store's request for liquor sales

Currently, establishments located within 100 feet of a residence in certain zoning districts are prohibited from selling packaged liquor.

Open Harvest Grocery says that prevents them from being a one–stop shopping experience.



“Without the option of a full and complete revenue stream, which includes selling alcohol, we simply do not have the option of being fully competitive," said Open Harvest Board of Directors member Brande Payne.



That's why Open Harvest is requesting the city council make grocery stores an exception to the ordinance.

The Nebraska Grocery Industry Association supports their request, saying a revenue stream from alcohol sales is important for grocery stores in densely–populated areas to stay afloat.



"If you don't have those stores there, then you have another problem and it's called 'food deserts,'" said Kathy Siefken of NGIA. "We need to make sure that all of the residents in Lincoln have access to fresh, healthy food."



Carmen Maurer lives in the Near South neighborhood and said creating an exception for grocery stores will create a slippery slope. She said Lincoln used to allow exceptions to alcohol–spacing ordinance before 2004.



"Every approved exception simply invited another person to ask for their own exception," Maurer said. "It was inconsistent and lacked a clear rationale. In all honesty, it was a regulatory mess."



Mayor's Neighborhood Roundtable Chair Tracy Corr said the current ordinance works and it should not change just to accommodate one retailer.



"The rationale for that spacing is that alcohol sales can create additional traffic, noise, lighting, litter and other issues that negatively impact our adjoining properties."

The issue advanced to a third reading and the council is expected to vote on it next Monday