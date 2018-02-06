Gov. Ricketts working on abortion clinic funding proposal - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Gov. Ricketts working on abortion clinic funding proposal

Gov. Ricketts working on abortion clinic funding proposal

A proposal to ensure Nebraska abortion providers don't get federal money has caused heated debate, between organizations that oppose abortion and those that support the right.

The Legislative Budget Appropriations Committee is considering a measure that Gov. Pete Ricketts says would prevent clinics that offer abortion from getting state distribution of Federal Title X funding.

