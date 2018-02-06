UNL Chapter President resigns

Posted By: Bayley Bischof A high-speed-chase lead Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies to arrest four people for several crimes. It started on January 11, a deputy attempted to stop a car for speeding near Highway 77 and Bluff road. The driver fled, but the deputy was able to get a partial plate number. Soon after, investigators located the car and found a handgun, a case and ammunition that was stolen from a home in Saunders County the night of the pursuit....