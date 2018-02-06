Vandal Used Truck to Cause More Than $30,000 In Damage - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Vandal Used Truck to Cause More Than $30,000 In Damage

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Police are still looking for the person who stole the truck that ended up in Holmes Lake Monday morning. Officers are beginning to figure out what happened before the pick-up was found submerged in the lake. They said the suspect used the truck to cause more than $30,000 in damage to other vehicles in the neighborhood before rolling it into the lake.

Including $5,000 in damage to a Nebraska State Patrol car that was parked in the area. Officers said there is some surveillance video, but there are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information about this crime, please call police at 402-441-6000. 

