LPD, Animal Control Rescue Injured Goose - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LPD, Animal Control Rescue Injured Goose

Posted: Updated:

Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Lincoln Police Officers went on a literal wild goose chase. They got a call about an injured goose at Pioneers Park Sunday morning. 

With the help of Animal Control, officers were able to catch the goose. It was then taken to a wildlife center where they say it will make a full recovery. 

