Police: Fremont man killed in wrong-way crash in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

Police say one man is dead and another has been injured in a wrong-way driver crash on Highway 75 in southeastern Omaha. Law Enforcement says the crash happened around 12:35 a.m. Monday when a car driven by 27-year-old William Villagran, of Fremont, was traveling the wrong way in the southbound lanes of the highway and hit a sport utility vehicle. Villagran, who was not wearing a seat belt, was declared dead at the scene.

The 47-year-old driver of the SUV was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

