Sheriff's Office says Pawnee City Man Dies in Crash - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Sheriff's office says Pawnee City man dies in crash Lincoln News

Sheriff's Office says Pawnee City Man Dies in Crash

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

AUBURN, Neb. (AP)

Investigators in southeastern Nebraska say a 26-year-old Pawnee City man has died in a crash near Auburn, and another man has been arrested.
The crash happened Saturday night on U.S. 75 north of Auburn when a car tried to pass a sport utility vehicle, which then turned left into the car.
The Nemaha County Sheriff's Office says the crash killed Travis Ries, who was a passenger in the car. Investigators say Ries and another passenger were not wearing seat belts and were thrown from the car. Ries was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The 51-year-old driver of the SUV was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and motor vehicle homicide.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Lincoln officer receives scholarship from Ellen Degeneres

    Lincoln Officer Receives Scholarship from Ellen Degeneres

    Lincoln Officer Receives Scholarship from Ellen Degeneres

    After putting her family first for years, a single mother and Lincoln Police Officer, is getting a second chance to accomplish her dreams. It's all thanks to a big name, daytime talk show host Ellen Degeneres.  

    More >>

    After putting her family first for years, a single mother and Lincoln Police Officer, is getting a second chance to accomplish her dreams. It's all thanks to a big name, daytime talk show host Ellen Degeneres.  

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Wife of pedestrian hit says she expects him to recover

    UPDATE: Wife of pedestrian hit says she expects him to recover

    It happened in a neighborhood near 70th and South Street just after noon on Sunday.  

    More >>

    It happened in a neighborhood near 70th and South Street just after noon on Sunday.  

    More >>

  • Deputies arrest four in connection with a home burglary

    Deputies arrest four in connection with a home burglary

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof   A high-speed-chase lead Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies to arrest four people for several crimes. It started on January 11, a deputy attempted to stop a car for speeding near Highway 77 and Bluff road. The driver fled, but the deputy was able to get a partial plate number. Soon after, investigators located the car and found a handgun, a case and ammunition that was stolen from a home in Saunders County the night of the pursuit....

    More >>

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof   A high-speed-chase lead Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies to arrest four people for several crimes. It started on January 11, a deputy attempted to stop a car for speeding near Highway 77 and Bluff road. The driver fled, but the deputy was able to get a partial plate number. Soon after, investigators located the car and found a handgun, a case and ammunition that was stolen from a home in Saunders County the night of the pursuit....

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.