Sheriff's Office says Pawnee City Man Dies in Crash

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



AUBURN, Neb. (AP)

Investigators in southeastern Nebraska say a 26-year-old Pawnee City man has died in a crash near Auburn, and another man has been arrested.

The crash happened Saturday night on U.S. 75 north of Auburn when a car tried to pass a sport utility vehicle, which then turned left into the car.

The Nemaha County Sheriff's Office says the crash killed Travis Ries, who was a passenger in the car. Investigators say Ries and another passenger were not wearing seat belts and were thrown from the car. Ries was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The 51-year-old driver of the SUV was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and motor vehicle homicide.