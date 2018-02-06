UNL Issues Statement Regarding White Nationalist Student

Press Release:

UNL has received numerous reports of concern about a student’s activities. There have been demands to remove this person from campus based on perceived safety concerns, affiliation with organizations, and ideologies. Safety officials have been aware and are taking the matter very seriously. Rest assured the safety of our students, faculty and staff is of utmost importance to us.

We strongly denounce bigotry and condemn violence. We also object to activities that strike fear among our students. The campus is comprised of people of diverse backgrounds, with different life experiences. We encourage civil and respectful discussion of ideas and opinions, even if they may differ from our own.

At UNL, we work hard to provide a safe and welcoming environment for everyone on our campus. We encourage the campus community to report concerns and any information helpful to this matter to University Police at 402-472-2222, the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance at 402-472-3417, or anonymously at unl.edu/TIPS.

We ask Huskers to come together to create the kind of place we call home.

Laurie Bellows - Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs

Joe Zach - ASUN President/Student Regent

Owen Yardley - Chief of University Police