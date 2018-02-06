Local economic expert says not to worry about the stock markets wild ride

The stock market saw the biggest single point drop in history Monday losing almost 1,200 points. While the fall was significant, University of Nebraska economic professor Eric Thompson says not to worry, "In percentage terms it was around four percent yesterday and there have been many, many instances in the history of the stick market of one day declines of four percent or more so it's not an exceptional situation."



Since early 2017 the economy has grown at an unprecedented rate. The stock market has continued to shatter records.

In January stocks hit the 26,000 mark for the first time ever. According to Thompson that growth also creates uncertainty in the market, "Stock prices have risen quite a bit. People feel like stocks and companies are worth more, but there's a bit of uncertainty of how much more."



The uncertainty in the market is caused by several factors including a potential federal interest rate hike.

While there is some investor fear, Thompson says the drop is not unusual or unexpected.



"We've seen a lot of volatility in recent months on the upside rapid, increases in the value of the stocks, so it's not surprising that that would be paired with days where there's downward volatility as well." If you're worried about your 401k Thompson says look at the big picture, "Anyone who's investing for the longer term shouldn't look at the day to day values of the stock market."

The stock market has rebounded over 500 points today. Experts say it's best not to touch your 401k as the market often corrects itself.