Center for People in Need expands services to help more people

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

For the last 15 years, the Center for People in Need has been putting food on people's tables and doing so much to Lincoln's low-income population, now they're working to provide even more.



"There are a lot of things you don't think about not having. You know... waking up without your coffee is rough but waking up and not being able to wash your hair because you can't or not being able to wash your clothes because you don't have the means to do so," Ashton Juarez, with the Center for People in Need said.



The center just opened up two new stores to help fill those needs for free. Both are right there at their North 27th Street location. The "Care Room" provides your basic needs.

"Basically anything you need to get through your day we have here," Juarez said. "Toilet paper, paper towels, tooth brushes, shampoo and conditioner and more."



To shop here, you first apply for a Center card, to do this, just bring a photo I.D. to the Center for People in Need between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Then, when you go into the Care Room to shop, you'll get a punch card. You can come 6 times a year, choosing 15 items each time.

Momo, a student at Southeast Community College who is originally from Africa came to the Care Room for the first time Tuesday. He says this is a great resource for him.

"It's very very good for a student, sometimes, if you're in school it's not like you're lazy but you want to pay more attention to your lesson, so you're not able to work like you should," Momo said.



They also just opened up Center Thrift, a room where all the items that get donated to the center are free for anyone to take," Juarez said.



"It's need based, so if you come in and you need clothing it's something we absolutely want to help you access," she said.



The goal of both of these stores is to meet people's needs, while maintaining their dignity.



"It does take quite a lot sometimes to walk into a room and ask for help," Juarez said. "So being able to walk into a store setting, or what feels like a store takes a lot of that burden off our families."

The stores are open 9:00- 3:00 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 9:00- 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Another new addition to the Center for People in Need's services is an app, MyLNK. You can download it right in your app store, and it has information on all resources in Lincoln that aid low-income families. It also shows a daily schedule, with events, food distributions and giveaways.

