Campus rally against white nationalist student will be held Wednesday

The group UNL Against Hate is holding their No Nazis on UNL Campus rally 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the union.

They said they want to pressure the university into taking action against student Dan Kleve, who proclaims himself a white nationalist.

The group said Kleve is a threat to campus.

In a statement, Kleve told us he's caused no trouble at the university and that the group wants to get him expelled only because he doesn't share their beliefs.

UNL Against Hate member Chris Morton said tomorrow's rally is the first step toward the university investigating Kleve.

"This is the guy who said that the mass shooter, Dylan Roof—"St. Roof"—like, that's what this guy called that man," Morton said. "And we want the university to be very serious in investigating this."

UNL's Student Affairs, ASUN and the University Police chief jointly released a statement saying, in part:

"There have been demands to remove this person from campus based on perceived safety concerns, affiliation with organizations, and ideologies. Safety officials have been aware and are taking the matter very seriously. Rest assured the safety of our students, faculty and staff is of utmost importance to us."

UNL did not say whether they will take any action against Kleve.