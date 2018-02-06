Speed Limit bill discussed in Legislature

Nebraska state senators are on the road to deciding whether speed limits should increase in the Cornhusker State.

"South Dakota is the most recent state to increase their speed limits," Senator John Murante, who proposed the bill, said during the bill's public hearing Tuesday. "When they increased their speed limits, they saw traffic fatalities drop by 13 percent."

Bill 1009 would raise the speed limit by 5 miles per hour on most state highways and expressways. It would not increase speeds on interstates, but it will grant the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) the authority to increase those speeds if they feel it is safe.

NDOT and several county engineers are for the change, but AAA, safety advocates, and truckingcompanies say the speed increase will prove dangerous.

"This bill will act to create many more opportunities for unsafe driving and will create conditions that are ripe for more frequent andmore serious conditions to occur," Christopher Hilkemann of Crete Carrier Corporation said.

Opponents also say increased limits will lower fuel efficiency and can endanger teens just learning how to drive.

The bill has to advance out of its committee before going to the floor for debate.